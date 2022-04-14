Attack on Titan Cosplay Channels Mikasa’s Stealthiest Look

Attack on Titan may be done for the year, but that is not stopping Mikasa’s fans from rising up. As netizens await the final season’s last batch of episodes, the fandom is doing all it can to hype each other up. This means a ton of cosplayers are trying their hand at the anime’s remaining heroes, and one is getting serious love for their take on Mikasa from season four.

The piece comes from Instagram user kleinerpixel as you can see below. The popular cosplayer, who can be found here, decided it was time to test out their newest take on Mikasa. So if you wanted to see how the soldier’s stealth gear looked in real life, well – your chance has come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Attack on Titan cosplay brings Mikasa to life with a short-styled wig and an all-black outfit. The bodysuit is lined with gunmetal accents and a chest plate with the Survey Scouts emblem on one side. Of course, Mikasa is armed with her usual sword and maneuvering gear. And as we all know, this look on Mikasa is enough to strike fear into the heart of just about anyone.

READ MORE: Attack on Titan Cosplay Readies for Part 3 With Mikasa | Attack on Titan Season 4 Just Showcased Mikasa’s Full Potential | Attack on Titan: Will Mikasa Be Able to Save Eren From Himself?

This season four ensemble showcases Mikasa’s sleekest look to date, and it shows how far she has come since joining the military. Now, the heroine’s journey is ready to close after a decade on the air. Attack on Titan promises to bring Mikasa’s story to its end alongside Armin and Eren when it returns next year. But knowing how the series goes, fans aren’t confident Mikasa will get the happy ending she certainly deserves.

What do you think about this take on Mikasa? How do you think Attack on Titan‘s final season is handling the girl so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.