Spy x Family Season 2 Censored a Special Loid Scene

Spy x Family is one of the biggest comebacks in the 2023 anime landscape. With the Forger Family becoming one of the biggest new anime adaptations of 2022, it should come as no surprise that their anime adaptation return was a big deal. Unfortunately, it seems that anime fans have spotted a controversial change that was made in the latest episodes of the series as a day at the pool has seemingly been altered from how it originally appeared in Spy x Family's manga.

Censorship is nothing new when it comes to the anime world, as a number of animators will often make the decision to change material from the manga depending on a show's release in certain countries. Perhaps this was never more notorious than with the original Dragon Ball Z series, that made some drastic changes from the source material when it was brought from Japan to North America. Replacing death with "going to another dimension" and editing quite a few punches and other questionable activities, anime has since seen a renaissance when it comes to airing unedited content around the world. However, it seems that a big change was made to Twilight from the manga to Spy x Family's anime from CloverWorks and Wit Studio.

Loid Forger's Day At The Pool

Surprisingly enough, the edit made from the page to the anime series wasn't too bad all things considered. Not relating to anything violent, the anime studios responsible for Spy x Family decided to throw a shirt on Loid Forger during a recent episode that saw the Forger clan at the pool. No official statement has been released as to why the edit was made for Spy x Family's second season.

Noooo why did they cover them up 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/c6vM9YJZyc — Mingming (@MingmingxArt) October 21, 2023

Earlier this year, ComicBook.com was able to chat with One Piece showrunner Steven Maeda, who stated that he would love to give Spy x Family the live-action treatment in the future. "I love Spy Family so much. It's just wonderful. I think there are so many wonderful stories. It just has been, I think, difficult getting the crossover... [Anime] really is such wonderful source material. There are so many great manga and anime titles out there that tell these wonderful stories and they just haven't been tapped yet. And so not every underlying piece of material needs a live action. But boy, it would be amazing to see some of them."