Spy x Family Cosplay Gets Casual With Yor

Spy x Family has helped make Yor, aka the Thorn Princess, a fashion icon in the anime world not just thanks to the aesthetic she wears when she dives into her profession as an assassin, but also the outfits she sports when she is acting as the matriarch of the Forger Family. With the anime's first season helping the series skyrocket in popularity, becoming one of the biggest new franchises of 2022, one cosplayer has decided to take a crack at Yor's pink aesthetic.

Yor isn't just attempting to hide her nightly profession from her newfound family, but is also attempting to struggle with her brother's job as a die-hard agent of the state, which wouldn't just cause her some major headaches should her secrets be revealed, but would also spell certain doom for the master of espionage, and her current husband, Loid. With the season finale set to be released for Spy x Family, expect some big surprises as the story of the Forgers continues following a big new addition added to the clan in Bond Forger, the adorable canine that has the ability to see into the future.

Instagram Cosplayer Makiirisu took the opportunity to show off Yor's pink dress that she's been seen in quite a bit throughout the first season of Spy x Family, which has certainly earned its place as one of the biggest new anime series to hit in 2022 this side of Chainsaw Man and Lycoris Recoil:

Spy x Family has yet to be confirmed for a second season as it stands, though it's a surefire bet that the Forgers will return based on their popularity this year. The manga by Tatsuya Endo has continued to unfurl the Forger Family's story, so there are certainly plenty of storylines that are left to be adapted to the small screen.

If you haven't dived into Spy x Family yet, the official description for the series reads as such:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"