Spy x Family Celebrates Episode 22 With Special Poster

Spy x Family is currently working through the final episodes of its very first season, and the series is celebrating Episode 22 of the anime with a special new poster! With the first half of the anime adaptation kicking off its run earlier this Spring, the Fall 2022 half of the season is now in the midst of its final arc. After introducing the final of the major characters, Nightfall, into the Forger Family dynamic, now the anime is setting the stage for its grand finale as this super spy coworker of Twilight has some own major desires of her own for him.

Twilight and Nightfall are now in the midst of a dangerous new mission in which they have taken on an underground tennis tournament, and not only does it show how skilled the two are as spies, it shows more of how they work together in the field. Meanwhile, Yor is starting to have doubts over the fact that Loid is spending more time with his attractive coworker. You can check out the special poster for Spy x Family Episode 22 below:

An important undercover mission begins this week in SPY x FAMILY! 🎾 pic.twitter.com/6gk90e2oDj — SPY x FAMILY EN (@spyfamily_en) December 3, 2022

How to Watch Spy x Family Episode 22

Spy x Family Episode 22 is titled "The Underground Tennis Tournament: The Campbelldon" and you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the episode as such, "The secret files called the Zacharis Dossier may cause a war between the East and the West. In order to obtain a painting that is supposed to be the hiding spot for these files, Loid and Fiona enter an underground tennis tournament run by the owner of the painting, Campbell. If they win, the art piece they're after will be presented. Loid and Fiona enter as a married couple and play various skilled players including pro players!"

If you're curious about the rest of the anime, you can find it streaming with Crunchyroll too. They tease the anime as a whole as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

