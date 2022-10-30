Spy x Family Embraces Halloween and Disney in Cute New Art

Spy x Family is back on the air, and its October comeback has proven the anime's success was anything but a fluke. The show has resumed its place atop the anime industry, and of course, fans tune in weekly to see how the Forger Family is doing. Not even the Halloween season could stop the fans, and now, one piece of art is helping the Spy x Family stars get into the festive spirit.

And how did they do that? Well, it is all thanks to a bit of Disney magic. Whether Loid likes it or not, he's been roped into a family costume, and The Incredibles suit the Forger Family perfectly.

The Spy Meets a Superhero

As you can see above, the artwork comes from findoland over on Twitter as they decided to bring Spy x Family into the holiday season. After all, Halloween is a day away, and celebrations for it are held across the globe now. Of course, Tokyo and Japan have their own ways of celebrating, so we can only assume Berlint must as well... right?

In this crossover, the Forger Family takes on new identities by bringing The Incredibles to life. Loid steps in as Mr. Incredible while Yor fills out Elastigirl's suit. Anya is doing her own thing in costume though her psychic powers do lend the girl to Violet's gifts. And for better or worse, Bond is left to fill in Dash's role.

As for Jack-Jack, well – that remains to be seen. The Forger Family is just made of four people for now, but Franky could be persuaded. Loid is a master of disguise, after all. If anyone can make Franky fit the look, it would be Agent Twilight.

How to Catch Up on Spy x Family

If you weren't aware just yet, Spy x Family is back on the air. The hit series made its debut earlier this year, and of course, it became a success with fans worldwide. After taking a break this summer, the show returned at the start of October. So if you want to watch the anime, Spy x Family is streaming Hulu and Crunchyroll. As for its manga, the series is ongoing and can be read through the Shonen Jump app or Manga Plus.

Want to know more about the series? You can check out the official synopsis of Spy x Family here: "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath."

What do you think about this incredible crossover? Are you keeping up with Spy x Family season one this fall? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.