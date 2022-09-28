Spy x Family Countdown Introduces the Newest Forger Family Member

Spy x Family has earned its spot as a major contender for 2022's biggest new anime adaptation, with the collaborative series from CloverWorks and Wit Studio garnering countless new viewers in Japan and around the world. Following the first thirteen episodes, the second episode batches are set to arrive next month, continuing the tale following the Forger Family with the show's return set to introduce a new member to Yor, Loid, and Anya's clan. Things are about to get a little hairier.

Each member of the Forger Family has their own unique secrets that they hold close to their chest, with Anya's telepathy allowing her to be privy to her father's role as a master spy and her mother's role as a world-class assassin, aka Twilight and the Thorn Princess respectively. With the arrival of Bond, the family's first canine companion, the streak will continue as the furry pet has quite a secret of his own. Much like Cowboy Bebop's Ein, Bond has been the result of experiments that grant him abilities that no other dog has, though we'll leave it until Spy x Family's return for anime fans to discover what those powers are.

The Official Twitter Account for Spy x Family revealed the adorable new artwork that pairs Anya and Bond together prior to the anime adaptation's return, with the second cour slated to begin later this week on October 1st to help begin the wild new anime season:

If you haven't had the opportunity to experience the anime adaptation following the Forgers and their mission to stop two nations from going to war by aiming for a target within the prestigious academy known as Eden College:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

Are you excited about the return of the Forger Clan later this week? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Forgers.