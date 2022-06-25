Spy x Family Hypes Fall Return With New Trailer

Spy x Family has now released its big midseason finale, and has already hyped its big return for its second cour later this Fall with a special new trailer giving us the first look at what will be happening in the anime next! The anime adaptation for Tatsuya Endo's original manga series was the most highly anticipated premiere of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and it quickly met all of the expectations set by fans and had been dominating much of the conversation over the last few months. But it will be taking a break for the Summer before returning this Fall.

Confirming the originally announced plan to run Spy x Family's debut season over two full cours, Spy x Family's latest episode premiered in Japan and confirmed that the series will be returning this Fall with the second half of the first season. Although there is no concrete release date for the new episodes outside of an October release window, Spy x Family is teasing what's coming in Episode 13 and beyond with an intense new trailer showing off the Forger Family dealing with a major new threat! Check out the trailer below:

Crunchyoll has confirmed they will be streaming Spy x Family's second cour this October when it launches, and you can also find the now complete Spring cour of the series streaming with Crunchyroll (in both English and Japanese audio). They describe Spy x Family as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

