Spy x Family Pays Homage to Dragon Ball's Namek Saga in New Episode

Spy x Family is now making its way through the final episodes of its debut anime run, and the series paid homage to Dragon Ball's Namek saga with a surprising Easter Egg in the newest episode of the series! The anime spent the last few episodes following Loid and Yor, but with the newest rejoined Anya Forger as she takes lessons at Eden Academy. This time around she was presented with the unique opportunity of potentially getting a Stella Star after winning in a dodgeball game, but every other child felt like they had the same kind of chance.

The newest episode of the series saw Anya and the rest of her classmates revving themselves up for an upcoming dodgeball game as they heard a rumor that the MVP of the game would be awarded with a Stella Star. This had Anya training as best as she could, and it was the same for her other classmates...especially Damien Desmond. Damien was training so hard that he imagined the tough situations he was in, such as a one that looked particularly like he was blocking one of Frieza's blasts on Namek during Dragon Ball. Check it out below as noted by @DbsHype on Twitter:

This week’s Spy X Family’s latest Episode references DBZ’s Namek Saga! 😆 pic.twitter.com/4pKjgBXexv — Hype (@DbsHype) June 11, 2022

Episode 10 of Spy x Family challenged Anya with a new dodgeball game, and like many of the other situations we have seen over the course of the anime so far, this smaller game turned into something huge with potentially intense consequences. It was a fairly action packed take on the schoolyard game, and Damien and his friends had been training especially hard in order to take out the six year old kid who has the body and voice of an adult. Thus they pushed themselves beyond their respective limits.

The particular Dragon Ball Easter Egg comes in when he tries some resistance training and imagines himself catching a particularly heavy ki blast before it's revealed that he was trying to push back against a tire swing. It's just one of the many fake outs seen in the episode, and why fans are so in love with the series as it comes to an end.