Spy x Family Releases Preview for Episode 10: Watch

Spy x Family is nearing the end of its debut slate of episodes, and the anime has shared the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 10 of the series! With the three members of the Forger family now adjusted to their secret family life together, each of them has come up against their own kinds of challenges that could ultimately put Twilight's Operation Strix in danger. The most surprisingly important has been Anya Forger's school life as she needs to do the best she can to help her new father ultimately succeed in his mission.

With Anya knowing full well how much is riding on her succeeding in Eden Academy, each and every lesson is now of dire importance. She spent her first real days in the school trying to make up with Damien Desmond after getting on his bad side, and it seems like she'll have some more trouble in the next coming lesson as she's got a dodgeball game to play. As Episode 10 of the series teases, it might just be a lot more intense than what one would expect at first. Check out the promo for Spy x Family Episode 10 below:

SPY x FAMILY Episode 10 Preview pic.twitter.com/n3Ss8wcF8h — SPY x FAMILY🔎 (@SpyFamilyManga) June 4, 2022

Episode 10 of Spy x Family is titled "The Great Dodgeball Plan" and it teases that Anya will be dealing with dodgeball at her school next. With Damien now having it out for her, it's going to be far from a leisurely exercise for Anya. But if you wanted to catch up with the series before the next episode hits, you can find Spy x Family's entire anime run thus far with Crunchyroll (in both Japanese and English audio). They describe the series as such:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

