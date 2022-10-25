Spy x Family Cosplay Transforms Yor Into the Thorn Princess

Spy x Family is one of the biggest series in anime right now, and of course, the cosplay community is eating it up. From Anya to Loid, the whole Forger Clan can be found at anime conventions these days, but none of them are more popular than Yor. Fans have fallen for the secret assassin, and one cosplayer is now going viral thanks to their take on the woman.

As you can see below, the cosplay comes courtesy of claubailarinita over on Instagram. They decided it was time to highlight Yor in honor of the anime's midseason return, and clearly, they have nailed their take on the Thorn Princess.

What to Know About Spy x Family

If you are not caught up with the anime these days, Spy x Family is streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll stateside. Season one made its return at the start of October, and of course, the entire first cour aired in the spring. As for the manga, Tatsuya Endo's series can be read on the Shonen Jump app as well as Manga Plus.

READ MORE: Burger King Hypes Spy x Family With Real-Life Shop in Berlint | Spy x Family Shares New Poster For Latest Episode

Want to know more about the series? You can check out the full synopsis of Spy x Family below, and you can find claubailarinita on Instagram here.

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What do you think about this take on Yor? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.