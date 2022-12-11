Spy x Family Just Made Yor the Strongest Mom in Anime

If there is one thing anime fans know, it is that families are not all made the same. The kind of parents you find in Soul Eater is different from this in Fullmetal Alchemist, and that kind of comparison scratches the surface. Nuclear families are hard to find in any anime let alone a shonen series, but Spy x Family has broken that mold. And now, the series just proved Yor is the strongest anime mom we've met to date.

As you can see below, the hilarious proof came around this week when Spy x Family dropped a new episode. It was there fans watched as Yor asked to try out tennis after her husband Loid started practicing for a tournament. It was there Yor came face-to-face with Loid's co-worker who we know best as secret agent Nightfall. And despite their confidence, the spy finds themselves at the mercy of Yor.

My favorite Spy x Family joke is Yor being overly strong … and no one having the time to process it 😭#SPY_FAMILY pic.twitter.com/YYVm25Gkce — amber ♡ (@tanijrou) December 11, 2022

While practicing, Anya's mom channels her absurd strength, and Fiona can hardly believe what she's seeing. In her first hit, Yor dices her tennis ball to shreds with how hard she hits it, and it only gets worse from there. The heroine's second hit sends the ball flying faster than the speed of sound, so if you ask us, Yor is just as dangerous as other anime parents like Goku.

Obviously, the woman's strength has been played up throughout season one, and this little tennis match allows Yor to give it her all. Anya and Loid are shocked by the whole thing, but as always, the family comes back together without piecing together Yor's experience as an assassin. But if you think Fiona will keep a blind eye to Yor, well – you will want to think again.

