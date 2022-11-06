Spy x Family Poster Gives Yor a Super-Spy Makeover

Spy x Family is now in the midst of the second half of its anime's debut season, and the series has released a special new key visual showing off a new super-spy makeover for Yor Forger and the rest of the family! The anime for Tatsuya Endo's original manga series first took over the anime world when it premiered earlier this Spring, and now the second half of the anime has started airing its new episodes this Fall. It might not be getting as much attention thanks to how much competition there is now, but it certainly has been a huge hit with fans still.

With Spy x Family now working through the second wave of its episodes, the anime is gearing up to release the original soundtrack for the series in Japan very soon. Commemorating this new soundtrack is a special cover featuring the members of the Forger Family with a cool and slick looking makeover that imagines each of them as a whole family of super spies that are ready to take on all kinds of missions. You can check it out in full below from the anime's official Twitter account:

Where to Watch Spy x Family

If you wanted to catch up with Yor, Loid, Anya, and Bond Forger as the new episodes air this Fall, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll. The second half of the anime's premiere season has only been running for a few weeks, so there is still plenty of time to catch up with it before it is all over. Not only that, but you can find the rest of the season (with an English dubbed version also being available) streaming with Crunchyroll as well.

READ MORE: Spy x Family Releases Special Poster for Episode 18 | Spy x Family Releases Special Poster for Episode 17

As for what to expect from Spy x Family, Crunchyroll describes the series as such, "World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath!"

What do you think of this new look for the Forger Family? How are you liking the family's adventures through the anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!