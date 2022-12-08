Spy x Family Musical Debuts First Trailer: Watch

You could make a very good argument that Spy x Family has become the biggest new anime to arrive in 2022, with the Forger Family brought to life by the combined forces of Wit Studio and CloverWorks. As the first season finale approaches for Loid, Yor, Anya, and Bond, the Forgers are looking to enter the world of live-action thanks to an upcoming stage play that will also just so happen to be a musical. Now, the first trailer for this production has found its way online.

Spy x Family will hit the stage beginning next March at the Imperial Theater in Tokyo, Japan, though there has been no confirmation that this production will eventually find its way to North America. As it stands, there have been a number of anime adaptations that have hit the stage, including the likes of My Hero Academia, Naruto, and many more. While fewer have been musicals, Spy x Family won't be alone in this department next year as the brutal anime franchise, Attack on Titan, is also planning to release a live-action musical. The cast for this upcoming live-action stage play includes:

Loid Forger: Win Morisaki

Loid Forger: Hiroki Suzuki

Yor Forger: Fuka Yuzuki

Yor Forger: Mirei Sasaki

Yuri Briar: Kurumu Okamiya

Yuri Briar: Tsubasa Takizawa

Fiona Frost: Nonoka Yamaguchi

Franky Franklin: Kento Kiuchi

Henry Henderson: Souma Suzuki

Sylvia Sherwood: Manato Asaka

Belt Me A Tune Forgers

Toho took the opportunity to share the first trailer for Spy x Family's musical, showing off some of the major characters in action before they hit the stage for the first time:

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the world of the Forgers, Crunchyroll has the first batch of episodes available to stream and released an official description for the anime adaptation from Wit and CloverWorks:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

The character of Anya Forger has yet to be cast, though the prediction has noted that news will drop soon when it comes to this casting.