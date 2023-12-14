Spy x Family Episode 36 Images Released

Spy x Family season two is carrying on its mission this week with a brand-new episode. If you have been keeping up with the Forger Family, you will know the gang just got done with a rather exhausting vacation. With their cruise ship adventures over, the Forgers are back at home, and the first stills of episode 36 promise drama is on the horizon for Anya.

After all, Becky is back in action, and she will stop at nothing to woo her silly crush. The girl is in love with Loid, and it seems Becky is about to make her affection known.

(Photo: CloverWorks / WIT Studios)

As you can see above, the first stills for Spy x Family episode 36 show Becky at Anya's home, so the girls are about to have the playdate of their dreams. While the two are surely hoping to play with one another, we know Becky has a secret motive to visit Anya. She has a crush on Loid, and Becky is about to see the man in his natural habitat.

The shock of her crush might be too much for Becky to bear, so Spy x Family fans can expect this visit to go south before long. The stills released this week show everyone in some sort of shock... well, except for one person. Loid is able to keep a straight face through it all, and we can chalk his poker expression to his spy gig.

If you are not caught up with Spy x Family season two, the show can be caught up on easily enough. The hit series is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more information on Spy x Family, you can read its official synopsis below:

"World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet-pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath!"

What do you think about this latest peek at Spy x Family season two? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!