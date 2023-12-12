Spy x Family Code: White Highlights Its Villains With New Promo

Spy x Family will be making its official movie debut across theaters later this year in Japan, and fans have gotten a new look at the original villains introduced in the Spy x Family Code: White with a new promo! Spy x Family's second season has been working through the Fall 2023 anime schedule, but it's only the first of the major releases we'll be seeing from the franchise this year. Along with the second season, Spy x Family Code: White will have its very first run through theaters with a brand new story not seen in the previous anime or manga releases.

Spy x Family Code: White will be hitting theaters later this year in Japan (before it kicks off an international run last year), and will be introducing fans to some new villains who end up facing off against Loid, Anya, and Yor Forger in different ways. The newest promo for Spy x Family Code: White features the villain line up with Tomoya Nakamura as Dmitri, Kento Kaku as Luka, Banjou Ginga as Snijider and Shunsuke Takeuchi as Type F. Check it out in action below:

What to Know for the Spy x Family Movie

Spy x Family Code: White is releasing across theaters in Japan beginning on December 22nd, but Crunchyroll has confirmed they will be bringing the movie to theaters in North America next year with planned releases in both English subtitles and dubbed audio. Featuring an original story not seen in the manga or anime, original Spy x Family manga creator Tatsuya Endo provides new character designs while supervising the movie, Takashi Katagiri directs the Spy x Family movie for Wit Studio and CloverWorks with Ichiro Okuchi writing the script, and Kyoji Asano serving as chief animation director.

As for what to expect from Spy x Family Code: White's story, Crunchyroll teases the movie as such, "He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!"

What are you hoping to see from the villains in the Spy x Family movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!