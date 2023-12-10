Spy x Family Code: White Movie Run Time Revealed

Spy x Family is going to be hitting theaters later this year with its very first movie, and Spy x Family Code: White has updated fans with the reveal of just how long of a movie it's going to be! Tatsuya Endo's Spy x Family was already a massively popular manga, but only exploded further with the successful release of the anime's first season last year. The anime was such a hit with fans that it was announced that the franchise would continue with not only a second season of the TV anime, but a new movie hitting theaters as well.

Spy x Family Code: White will be the first movie for the franchise telling a story not seen in the previous manga or anime releases, and will be hitting theaters across Japan later this month. While fans in other international territories will have to wait until next year to see the new movie for themselves, Spy x Family Code: White is preparing fans in Japan for how long they'll be sitting in theaters as a new update on its official website has listed the movie with a run time of one hour and 50 minutes. So fans are in for a good ride!

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

How to Watch the Spy x Family Movie

Spy x Family Code: White is releasing across theaters in Japan beginning on December 22nd, but Crunchyroll has confirmed they will be bringing the movie to theaters in North America next year with planned releases in both English subtitles and dubbed audio. Featuring an original story not seen in the manga or anime, original Spy x Family manga creator Tatsuya Endo provides new character designs while supervising the movie, Takashi Katagiri directs the Spy x Family movie for Wit Studio and CloverWorks with Ichiro Okuchi writing the script, and Kyoji Asano serving as chief animation director.

As for what to expect from Spy x Family Code: White's story, Crunchyroll teases the movie as such, "He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!"

What are you hoping to see in the first Spy x Family movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!