Spy x Family Releases Promo for Episode 5: Watch

Spy x Family is now making headway through its official anime debut as part of the Spring 2022 anime season, and has now released a look at what's coming in the next episode with a new preview for Episode 5 of the series! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series was already a massive hit for Shueisha, and it's clear through the first month of the anime's debut that the adaptation is going to go off into its own massive success as well. The episodes thus far have introduced fans to the Forger family, but the series is still showing off their special family dynamic.

The newest episode of the series pit the Forger family against their first real "mission" together as they attended the interview in order to get Anya into the prestigious Eden Academy (for which Loid needs to succeed in order to move forward with Operation Strix). This episode saw how each of them would work together in such a situation for the first real time, but the next episode will get to explore some much needed "downtime" between each of them as they wait the results of that very important interview. You can check out the preview for Episode 5 below as spotted by @SpyFamilyManga on Twitter:

Spy X Family Episode 5 Preview pic.twitter.com/1IlHdZuYs1 — SPY x FAMILY🔎 (@SpyFamilyManga) April 30, 2022

Episode 5 of Spy x Family is officially titled "Will They Pass or Fail" and as the title for the episode suggests, much of the runtime will be exploring the immediate fallout of the Eden Academy interview. Although the Forger family was able to get through the first phase of the process in the fourth episode thanks to Loid's intricate planning and eye for details, the interview ended up going south very quickly when one of the proctors prodded each of them with antagonistic questions about their newly put together family life.

But even though it seems relaxed, it's clear by the preview that something big is happening! If you wanted to catch up with Spy x Family's episodes before the next one hits, you can now find the anime's newest episodes streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the new anime as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

