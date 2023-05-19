Spy x Family Exhibition Brings the Forger Family to Life

Spy x Family hit the ground floor running with its anime adaptation in 2022. Brought to life by Wit Studio and CloverWorks, the original manga from Tatsuya Endo has shattered records thanks in part to the television series focusing on Loid, Yor, Anya, and Bond Forger. As the popularity of the franchise continues to rise, the Forger Family is set to be a part of an exhibit at a zoo in Japan, sporting some new attire to match their locale.

Following the successful first season of Spy x Family's anime, the series wasted little time in confirming that a second season was on the way. On top of the new episodes that are slated to begin this fall, the Forgers are also staring down their first foray on the silver screen as Spy x Family: Code White has been announced as the franchise's first feature-length film. Luckily, for fans who can't wait to revisit the Forgers in the animation world, the manga by Tatsuya Endo continues to pump out new chapters that the anime is sure to adapt one day.

Spy x Family: A Zoo Visit

The Forger Family is set to arrive at Japan's Tobu Zoo this summer. Starting on July 8th, the crossover event between the zoo and Spy x Family has released new art as well as a look at the promotional materials that are being released as a part of this collaboration. Hopefully, the Forgers will eventually find themselves visiting zoos in North America as the anime becomes more popular around the world.

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into one of the biggest new anime series, Spy x Family, here's how Crunchyroll describes the series jam-packed with humor and espionage, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

