Spy x Family Getting Its Own Coffee For Father's Day

Spy x Family was easily one of the biggest new anime adaptations to arrive in 2022. The Forger Family introduced themselves to a new audience thanks to the combined efforts of CloverWorks and Wit Studio and received quite the accolades as a result. With both second season and a feature-length film set to arrive later this year, it would seem that Anya and Yor are honoring the patriarch of their clan with a new coffee line in Japan for Spy x Family.

For those who have somehow avoided Spy x Family to this point, the story revolves around a family that are harboring some intense secrets. While Loid galavants as the master spy known as Twilight, Yor takes on the role of the Thorn Princess, aka one of the world's most deadly assassins. Unknown to them both, their adopted daughter Anya is aware of both of their statuses thanks to her own secret, her ability to use telepathy to read the minds of those around her. In the second half of season one, the trio added a fourth in Bond Forger, an adorable canine who might not be able to talk, but does have the ability to see into the future.

Spy x Family Coffee

Boss Coffee is one of the best-known coffee producers in Japan. The company has been known for offering coffee in cans and plastic containers, selling it at retailers and via vending machines. With the new partnership with the Forger Family, Spy x Family has now managed to put the youngest member of the quartet on these cans of coffee.

(Photo: Boss Coffee)

(Photo: Boss Coffee)

The coffee crossover will arrive in Japan on June 6th, giving fans in Japan the opportunity to pick up these cans right in time for Father's Day. For those waiting for the anime's return, the second season of Spy x Family will arrive this fall in October, while the movie for the franchise will arrive this winter. Spy x Family: Code White will hit Japan on December 22nd, though a North American release date has yet to be confirmed/ Considering the popularity of the series worldwide, it's a surefire bet that Code White will gain a wide release.

Via Crunchyroll