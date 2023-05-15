Spy x Family Hypes Exhibition With New Trailer

Spy x Family is gearing up for a huge exhibition for the anime and manga releases this Spring, and Spy x Family is hyping up this upcoming event with a special new trailer! Tatsuya Endo's Spy x Family manga is bigger than ever as it's coming off of one of the most successful years in the franchise's history. 2022 saw the manga not only reach massive new sales milestones, but the Spy x Family anime adaptation made its premiere and quickly took over the world as well. Now Spy x Family is carrying that success into 2023 as well.

Spy x Family is getting ready to take over the world this year too with continuing manga and anime releases planned for later on in the year, and that starts with a special new exhibition coming to Japan. A new exhibition celebrating Tatsuya Endo's original Spy x Family manga will be running in Japan starting this July, and will feature art of Endo's massively popular series. To celebrate the upcoming exhibition, Spy x Family has dropped a new trailer hyping up what fans can expect to see. Check it out below:

What's Next for Spy x Family?

The Spy x Family anime is currently scheduled to return for Season 2 this October as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule, but has yet to set a concrete release date. It will then be followed with the new feature film debut for Spy x Family Code: White, which will be hitting theaters across Japan this December. If you're anxiously waiting to see what's coming in the movie or Season 2, Spy x Family's anime can now be found streaming with Crunchyroll if you wanted to go back and see how it all began. They tease the Spy x Family anime as such:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What are you hoping to see from Spy x Family in 2023? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!