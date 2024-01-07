Spy x Family Finally Introduces Demetrius Desmond

Spy x Family has been making bold moves in the wake of season two. Not long ago, the hit anime brought its first film to theaters, and now the Spy x Family manga is ready to dive into Anya's history. This week, the manga marks the release of chapter 93, and it is there readers can see Demetrius Desmond for the first time.

Oh yeah, we're here to tell you first. Demetrius Desmond has joined the Spy x Family roster at last. Years ago, the manga began its exploration of the Desmond family by bringing Damian to life, and now the secretive family has been fleshed out with Demetrius' arrival.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The whole thing came to light after Damian and Anya were award Stella awards for their academics. Not long after their ceremony ended, Damian united with his older brother for the first time on screen. Spy x Family follows Demetrius after he wins six Stella awards for his academic successes, but you'd never know. After all, the older Desmond boy is downright terrifying.

As you can see here, Spy x Family chapter 93 proves Demetrius takes after his father in more than just looks. The two have the same sunken, blank features at all times. There is no denying the creepy aura Demetrius has going on, and he is hardly interested in chatting with Damian. Things only get worse when Anya realizes she cannot read Demetrius' mind. This either means something is blocking her telepathy or that Demetrius is able to suppress thoughts somehow. Anya can only get a few blips from the boy, and Demetrius' thoughts reveal he does not understand humanity. Yikes!

Clearly, Demetrius has some serious trauma, and we're nowhere near uncovering it all. Between the boy and his parents, it seems the Desmond family is messed up in every way. It is for the best that Damian is kept from his family. But one day, well – you can be sure Damian will stumble across the secrets that have turned his older brother into a robot.

Want to know more about Spy x Family? No sweat! You can read out the hit manga on the Shonen Jump app right now. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet-pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath!"

