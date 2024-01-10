Spy x Family Updates Anya's Stella Count

Spy x Family has just capped off another major arc in which Anya was getting ready for another major test, and the newest chapter of the series sees her succeed and earn a new Stella Star! Tatsuya Endo's manga has been working through a new Anya focused arc as the term finals for Eden Academy were fast approaching, and Anya was working as hard as she could to study and get a passing grade. Given Anya's poor success with studying and tests in the past, there was a lot more pressure riding on her to pass these exams with flying colors.

With the chance to earn new Stella Stars for getting high ranking scores compared to the rest of her class, Anya wanted to work even harder to help Loid with the overall Operation Strix plan. Thanks to some hard focus and studying in the previous chapters, Anya managed to earn a new Stella Star thanks to a high grade she got in Classical Language. But at the same time, very much like Anya has done in the past, she also earned a new Tonitrus Bolt in the process.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Spy x Family: How Anya Earns a New Stella

Spy x Family Chapter 93 reveals the results of the term finals, and it's revealed that Anya was actually the second highest scorer in Classical Language. It was the subject she was most confident in as she always does well in it, but she's also surprised that she didn't quite get first place in the rankings though. But while she was celebrating a high score in this subject, she also scored so low in math that she was penalized with a Tonitrus Bolt. In fact, it's even noted by her teacher that he's never seen a student earn a Stella and Tonitrus in the final exams before.

This success was enough for Loid, however, as she did earn this through academic achievement. And in the ceremony itself, she also came face to face with another member of the Demond family, Demtrius, who seems to have just as mysterious thoughts as the others. Still with this newest update, Anya now needs five Stella Stars to become an Imperial Scholar and five Tonitrus Bolts before she's expelled.

