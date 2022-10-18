Spy x Family Stage Play Announces Full Cast

Spy x Family has clawed its way to the top of the heap when it comes to new anime adaptations arriving in 2022, and while it might have some serious competition in the form of Chainsaw Man, it will be a race to the finish for the top spot. With Japan taking the chance to create countless stage plays based on major anime franchises, including My Hero Academia, Naruto, and Beastars to name a few, the Forger Family is getting in on the action by announcing its full cast prior to its upcoming musical.

Typically, for Japanese musicals such as this one, the main characters might be played by two actors, with Loid and Yor, aka Twilight and the Thorn Princess, set to be played by Win Morisaki and Mikazuki Munechika for the former and Fuka Yuzuki and Mirei Sasaki for the latter. With the latest additions to the cast, it would seem that the musical, which will be arriving next March in Japan, will be following the story of the anime's first cours.

Yuri Briar, Yor's brother and agent of the state, will be played by both Okamiya Raimu and Tsubasa Takizawa. Fiona Frost will be played by actor Nonoka Yamaguchi. Loid's eccentric friend Frankie Franklin will be played by Kento Kiuchi. The head of Eden College, Henry Henderson, will be played by Soma Suzuki. Finally, Twilight's boss Sylvia Sherwood will be played by Morning Summer Manato. As of yet, the play has not cast one of the most important roles in Anya though the official website does state that the audition process is underway.

Twitter Outlet WSJ Manga compiled how each of these actors will look in their respective roles when Spy x Family's musical arrives in March of next year:

· Soma Suzuki as Henry Henderson

Surprisingly, another major anime franchise is currently working on a new live-action musical production as Attack on Titan is looking to release a new play in the future, but considering its dark subject material, it will be interesting to see the final product.

What do you think of the new actors joining the Forger Family on stage?