New Spy x Family Season 2 Poster Brings Out Yor's Best

Spy x Family season two has just about finished its run, and it would put things lightly to say the show had a busy comeback. After making a return to television, Loid and Yor's family has been busy with work, and their recent cruise was anything but peaceful. The latest episode of Spy x Family shut the cover on the Forger crew's vacation after a wild run. And now, a new poster has gone live that gives Yor the rest she deserves.

The gorgeous poster was posted online after Spy x Family episode 35 was released. The big update brought the Cruise Ship arc to a close, and no one was happier to see it end than Yor. After all, the arc saw the secret mercenary take down targets on a crowded cruise ship while keeping her family in the dark. Of course, Anya did her best to help Yor with some telepathic planning, but the situation was undeniably stressful. Spy x Family recognized the heavy burden on Yor, so it gifted the busy mom her very own key visual for season two.

As you can see above, the artwork puts Yor on the each, and she is downright radiant in the sun. We can see the young woman barefoot on the beach while water laps at her skin. Dressed in a simple outfit, Yor is rocking a cute floppy hat, and she's come prepared with a beach tote. The scene is the definitely of serene, and it is made all the better by Loid and Anya's appearance. After all, Yor does love her family, and there is nothing she'd love more than a beach day with her people.

As Spy x Family season two approaches its finale, all eyes are on Yor and Loid as their lives have returned to some normalcy. Loid is still masquerading as a psychiatrist to keep his cover as a spy in tact. Yor is doing her own thing while taking assassinations on the down low. With Anya back at school, Spy x Family has most definitely returned to a status quo. So if you want to rewatch the anime to see how the Forger family got to this point, you can find the anime on Hulu and Crunchyroll right now.

Want to know more about Spy x Family? No problem! You can read up on the anime's official synopsis below:

"World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet-pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath!"

