Spy x Family Season 2 Celebrates Episode 28 With Special Poster

Spy x Family Season 2 is now back up and running as part of the ongoing Fall 2023 anime schedule, and it's celebrating the release of Episode 28 with a new poster! Spy x Family Season 2 was one of the most anticipated returns of the Fall 2023 season overall, and the first episode of this new batch got fans back into the swing of things with some of the more relaxed Forger Family adventures. This continues with the newest episode too as fans got to see more outside of the family this time around for its latest episode.

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 28 is broken up into multiple stories taking on various slice of life chapters from Tatsuya Endo's original manga series, and one of the stories brings Yuri Briar back to the anime for Season 2. To celebrate his starring role in the newest episode of the series, Spy x Family Season 2 has dropped a new poster for Episode 28 that shares a very intense look at Yuri as he's investigating a reporter accused of slandering Ostania. Check it out below:

How to Watch Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 28

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 28 is titled "Mission and Family / The Elegant Bondman / The Heart of a Child / Waking Up" and you can find it streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu. They tease the episode as such, "Yuri is doing great at his job with the Secret Police. His assignment today is to investigate a former newspaper reporter suspected of selling articles slandering Ostania to Westalis. Anya's favorite cartoon hero Bondman shows off his elegant spy moves!!" You can currently catch up with the first season of Spy x Family's anime streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu too.

If you have never seen it in action before, they tease the Spy x Family anime as such, "World peace is at stake and secret agent (aka Loid Forger) must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath."

