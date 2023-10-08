Spy x Family Season 2 Ending Released: Watch

Spy x Family has officially returned to screens as part of the new wave of anime for the Fall 2023 anime schedule, and the first episode has debuted the new ending theme sequence for the series! Spy x Family was undoubtedly one of the biggest returning anime franchises of the Fall overall considering that the first season of the anime helped to catapult Tatsuya Endo's original manga series to a huge new level than it was before. But the anime's also blowing up in a major way this year with both a new TV season and a movie hitting theaters.

Spy x Family Season 2 led into its anime debut with the early release of its new opening theme sequence, but now that the first episode has premiered officially, fans have gotten to see the new ending theme sequence at last. The new ending theme for Spy x Family is titled "Todome no Ichigeki" as performed by Vaundy and Cory Wong, and you can check out a creditless version of the ending below as released by TOHO Animation's official YouTube page.

How to Watch Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 1

Spy x Family Season 2 has officially kicked off its run this Fall with Episode 1. Titled "Follow Mama and Papa," you can currently check it out on Crunchyroll and Hulu. They tease the episode as such, "Yor is shot in the butt while on a mission and looks miserable when she gets home. Loid mistakes her very apparent miserable mood as her being unhappy with their marriage of convenience and offers to take her out in a date." You'll be able to find each new episode of the season streaming with these services alongside their premiere in Japan.

You can currently catch up with the first season of Spy x Family's anime streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu too. They tease the series as such, "World peace is at stake and secret agent (aka Loid Forger) must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath."

How do you like the new ending theme for Spy x Family Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!