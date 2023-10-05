Spy x Family Season 2 Shares Episode 1 Stills

Spy x Family is almost ready to bring season two to life. The hit anime is slated to return to television this week, and Spy x Family has big plans in store for its comeback. After all, the Forger Family is still finding its footing, and we've just been given a peek at what will go down in Spy x Family's season two premiere.

As you can see below, the first stills for Spy x Family season two episode one are live. The images highlight all of our favorite Forgers from Yor to Lord and Anya. And given what we see of the gang, some of the Forgers are about to go on an incognito run.

(Photo: Spy x Family)

While some of the Spy x Family stills released focus on home life, others see Yor at work as an assassin. In another shot, we can see Loid reaching out to someone out of frame while a limo awaits. And as for the rest of the shows, Spy x Family pictures Anya in disguise as she trails after someone.

As you can imagine, Anya must have a good reason for picking up her disguise, so Spy x Family season two will start with something thrilling. Given Loid and Yor's jobs, you can only imagine why Anya is deadset on tracking someone with her shades on. And if we're lucky, well – Anya will not get mixed up in anything too dangerous while on the job.

If you are ready to binge Spy x Family season two, the show is slated to premiere on Crunchyroll. The streaming service has all of season one available right now. So for more details on Spy x Family, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment – to get married and have a kid – he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What do you think about this latest look at Spy x Family season two? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!