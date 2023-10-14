Spy x Family Season 2 Celebrates Episode 27 With Special Poster

Spy x Family Season 2 is back up and running with new episodes as part of the now ongoing Fall 2023 anime schedule, and the anime has dropped a special new poster for its latest episode! Spy x Family Season 2 kicked off with a bang as it reintroduced fans to the different members of the Forger Family with a fun daily life mission, and the second episode of the new season continues the same as it focuses on more members of the extended cast with two more missions featuring Bond Forger, Damian Desmond's group and more through its run time.

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 27 is titled "Bond's Strategy to Stay Alive / Damian's Field Research Trip" and as the title suggests it spends its two halves focusing on two smaller adventures with Bond and Damien and his trio. The new season has yet to kick off any of the big arcs that fans have been hoping to see more of in action this time around, but it's setting the stage by reintroducing fans to its quirky endeavors.

How to Watch Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 2

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 2 is titled "Bond's Strategy to Stay Alive / Damian's Field Research Trip," and you can find it streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu. They tease the episode as such, "Bond sees an ominous future and believes that it's Yor's food that's going to cause it. In order to change this fate, Bond leaves the house to search for Loid! Henderson offers Damian, Emil, and Ewen to go on a field research trip with Mr. Green." You can currently catch up with the first season of Spy x Family's anime streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu too.

They tease Spy x Family as such, "World peace is at stake and secret agent (aka Loid Forger) must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath."

