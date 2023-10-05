Spy x Family Creator Shares New Art of "Dark Anya"

Spy x Family's second season is preparing to arrive this week and it might just be the biggest event of the fall anime season. The franchise featuring the Forger Family is also set to receive its first feature-length film this December via Spy x Family: Code White. On the manga front, creator Tatsuya Endo continues to forge new chapters in the Forgers' lives and still has fun in creating new takes on the likes of Loid, Yor, and Anya when it comes to social media.

The second season premiere for Spy x Family will arrive on October 7th later this week, which will see the Forgers still attempting to make sure the master spy Twilight's plan goes off without a hitch. As the young telepath Anya continues to attend Eden College, she is trying to make friends to get her father Loid close enough to his target to make sure that two nations don't go to war with one another, threatening the entire world in the process. Thanks to Anya's gifts, she knows the secrets of each member of her family, even if her parents, smart as they are, are completely in the dark about their adopted daughter and one another.

Dark Anya Arrives in Spy x Family

To celebrate the next anime season of Spy x Family, along with the season two opener from Yoko Kanno x Seatbelts, creator Tatsuya Endo gave Anya a decidedly darker look than any that we've seen from the psychic before. Since Anya doesn't have a power close to that of Jean Grey, don't expect the anime character to go "Dark Phoenix" in the story following the Forger Family any time soon.

Spy x Family will stream on Crunchyroll this October 7th, and here's how the streaming service describes the series if you haven't had the chance to dive into the story surrounding the Forgers, "World peace is at stake and secret agent <Twilight> (aka Loid Forger) must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath."

