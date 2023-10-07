Spy x Family Season 2's First Episode Is Here

One of the biggest anime series of this year's fall season has arrived as Spy x Family's second season premiere is now available to watch. Bringing back the Forger Family relatively quickly following the first season finale, expect some major moments of hilarity, espionage, and action as the mission in Eden College continues. With the second season premiere of Spy x Family now online, we'll break down where you can catch the continuing adventures of the Forgers and what lies in store for Loid, Yor, Anya, and Bond.

One of the biggest draws of Spy x Family is the secrets that the Forgers are holding from one another. Loid is a master spy known as Twilight attempting to stop two nations from going to war, Yor is a world-class assassin known as the Twilight Princess, and Anya, their adopted daughter, has the ability to read minds. Following in the family tradition, even the family dog has secrets as the canine Bond has the ability to see into the future. With this second season, expect to see more of Yor and her particular set of skills as she will be given a task that sees her protecting some very unexpected civilians.

Spy x Family Season 2 is Here

You can currently watch the first episode of Spy x Family's second season by clicking here. This season will once again see CloverWorks and Wit Studio teaming up to the follow the latest adventures of the Forger Family. Of course, Spy x Family Season 2 isn't the only big anime adventure for the Forgers as the first feature-length film of the franchise, Spy x Family: CODE WHITE, will be hitting theaters in Japan this December.

Time for a celebration 🎉 Episode 26 of SPY x FAMILY airs today! pic.twitter.com/mg4HGQhg6N — SPY x FAMILY EN (@spyfamily_en) October 7, 2023

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the Forger Family's journey, here's how Crunchyroll describes the anime adaptation, "World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight (aka Loid Forger) must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath."

Will you be checking out the season two premiere this weekend? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Forgers.