Spy x Family Code: White Movie Reveals Mysterious New Cast Additions

Spy x Family's anime franchise is going to be making a big comeback with both a new season of the TV anime and movie, and Spy x Family Code: White is stacking up its roster of baddies with some mysterious new additions to the voice cast! Spy x Family's anime adaptation was such a massive hit that when the first season came to an end, it was confirmed that the anime was returning with both a full season of the TV anime and a movie hitting this year. Now the movie is starting to take more shape with some new additions to the cast.

Joining the previously announced brand new additions for the Spy x Family Code: White movie's original story with Tomoya Nakamura as Dmitri and Kento Kaku as Luka, are the new additions to the villain roster with Banjou Ginga as Snijider and Shunsuke Takeuchi as Type F. It's yet to be revealed how each of these new villains will factor into the upcoming movie, but you can check out the first look at their character designs below as part of the official announcement.

How to Watch Spy x Family's First Movie

Spy x Family Code: White will be making its debut across theaters in Japan on December 22nd, but a release date in the United States has yet to be announced as of this writing. Featuring an original story not seen in the manga or anime, original Spy x Family manga creator Tatsuya Endo provides new character designs while supervising the movie, Takashi Katagiri directs the Spy x Family movie for Wit Studio and CloverWorks with Ichiro Okuchi writing the script, and Kyoji Asano serving as chief animation director.

Spy x Family fans outside of Japan might not be able to catch the movie just yet, but thankfully Spy x Family is coming back for Season 2 next month as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule. Premiering on October 7th, you can check out the first season of the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease Spy x Family as such:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

Are you excited to see the Spy x Family movie when you get a chance? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!