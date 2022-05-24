Spy x Family Cosplay Takes on a Mission With Twilight

✖

One awesome Spy x Family cosplay is ready for Twilight's next major mission as Loid Forger goes undercover as a father! Tatsuya Endo's original manga franchise was already one of the biggest hits to ever come out of Shueisha's Jump+ app in Japan, but has exploded into a whole new realm thanks to the successful debut of its anime adaptation this Spring. The anime has introduced a wide new audience to the central trio forming the fake Forger family, and at the center of it all is a super spy who has put it all together for his next critical mission.

The episodes so far have seen each of the Forger family members getting adjusted to what their new life as a family actually means, but it's been a tough road for Loid Forger so far as his work as the super spy Twilight has been influencing each of his decisions so far. The newest episodes have seen how his need to succeed in the mission might conflict with the realities of having Anya as a child, and that's a conflict we'll see develop as the series continues. But you'd never realize it looking at Twilight's face, and now artist @migo.mir has brought Loid's unshakable demeanor to life with some slick cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

If you wanted to check out Spy x Family's anime and see more of Twilight balancing his new fatherly duties with his mission as a whole, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the series as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What do you think? How are you liking Spy x Family's anime run so far? How are you liking Twilight as one of anime's newest daddies? What are you hoping to see before the anime hits its end?