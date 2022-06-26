Viral Spy x Family Cosplay Celebrates Midseason Finale With Yor's Many Looks

One awesome Spy x Family cosplay has gone viral with fans for celebrating the midseason finale of the series with many of Yor Forger's looks from over the anime's first episodes! Heading into the new wave of anime for the Spring 2022 anime schedule, it was one of the most anticipated new anime premieres of the year overall. In the weeks since it has lived up to all of the hype fans had set for the new series, but now it will be taking a break for the next few months before returning with new episodes later this October for the Fall 2022 anime schedule next.

Fans loved seeing the three unique members of the Forger Family coming together to keep their respective secrets from one another (and protecting themselves from suspicion from the outside world), and while Twilight seemed to think he was carrying the only burden, the real push and pull came from the reveal that his new wife Yor was actually a deadly assassin herself. Fans not only loved her deadly strength, but also fell in love with her many stylish looks as well. Now artist @coser.zone on TikTok had brought many of these looks to life in a cool new way! Check it out below:

If you wanted to check out Spy x Family's anime run for the Spring and catch up with the series before it returns with new episodes this Fall, you can now find the series streaming with with Crunchyroll. They describe the series as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

How did you like Spy x Family's debut anime run? Where did it rank among your favorite new shows of the Spring 2022 anime schedule? Will you be checking out the new episodes when it returns this Fall! Let us know all of your thoughts on Spy x Family and everything anime in the comments!