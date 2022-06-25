Spy x Family Celebrates Midseason Finale With Special Poster

Spy x Family has brought the first half of the anime's debut to an end together with the rest of the anime releases this Spring, and has released a special new poster to help celebrate the midseason finale for the series! The anime taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series was the most exciting premiere heading into the new wave of Spring 2022 anime, and it quickly took over much of the conversation among anime fans for the last few months. But the series will be taking a break for the Summer before returning this Fall with new episodes.

The final episode for Spy x Family's first cour has premiered to end its run for the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and while there are already plans in place to continue the series with new episodes this October, it's still a bittersweet moment for the series as this will be the final new adventure from the Forger Family for quite a while. With the three of them heading to the aquarium and Loid surprisingly getting sucked into a whole new mission, it was a pretty big episode to go out on. You can check out the special poster for Spy x Family Episode 12 below:

Spy x Family's midseason finale is now streaming with Crunchyroll. Titled "Penguin Park," they tease the episode as such, "Loid is burdened with one mission after another from WISE and comes home exhausted. He then hears neighbors gossiping that he's neglecting his family. Because he can't let anyone doubt them as a family for the sake of Operation Strix, he decides to take his family to the aquarium the next day they have off to show everyone that they get along. However, he is assigned another mission from WISE while he's there, and..."

You can find the rest of the first half of Spy x Family's debut with Crunchyroll too, and they describe the series as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

How did you like Spy x Family's first anime run this Spring? What did you think of the midseason finale? Which has been your favorite episode of the series so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!