Squid Game Creator Developing New Netflix Original Series

Netflix has invested heavily in its original series over the last few years, but when it comes to popularity, few can top Squid Game. The Korean drama broke records following its debut last year and has since become Netflix's most-watched original. Of course, that means creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has quite a few fans at the company, and that is why they've been tasked with developing a brand-new original series for Netflix.

The news comes straight from Deadline as the publication spoke with Hwang for a recent interview. It was there the creator admitted they are working on a new series for Netflix that is not connected to Squid Game. However, the show's success is what inspired Hwang to cook up the show.

According to the creator, this original series will be a satirical one that reflects on Squid Game's overnight success. The comedy will draw from Hwang's own experiences of being thrust into the limelight out of nowhere, but right now, the show's development isn't far enough along to share specifics. Hwang hasn't even settled on a working title for the project just yet, but fans can be sure Netflix will pass along updates on the new show as they come to light.

Now, this project is just one of several that Hwang is working on. The South Korean director plans to adapt The Best Show on the Planet into a feature film, and of course, season two of Squid Game is at the top of his to-do list. In recent interviews, Hwang has told fans the new season is expected to drop in late 2023 if not 2024. But once Squid Game has made its triumphant comeback, fans can only hope Hwang's satire will come through with its own epic debut!

