Squidbillies Honors Final Season With Giant Early Statue

Adult Swim has honored Squidbillies kicking off its 13th and final season with a giant monument honoring Early Cuyler! The final season of the Adult Swim animated series has been in the works for a couple of years, but drew in a bunch of surprising different attention when the former voice actor behind Early Cuyler was fired from the series following a series of comments made on social media. But regardless of this hiccup, the final season continued production and is now even airing its new episodes on a weekly basis with Adult Swim at the time of this writing.

During the series’ special panel as part of the virtual Adult Swim Festival 2021, Squidbillies revealed that Adult Swim is honoring the 13th and final season of the series with a giant statue of Early Cuyler built by the company and erected in Elijay, GA. for fans to seek out and potentially get pictures with. The statue commemorates the 15 year run for the series with Adult Swim overall, and is a great way to show love for the series before it officially heads off into the sunset later this Fall. Check out the Early Cuyler statue below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/adultswim/status/1459321865965604864?s=20

Squidbillies might have a new star behind the voice of Early Cuyler for the final season, but fans have already fallen in love with Tracy Morgan in the role. Confirmed to have joined the series shortly before the final season began airing, Morgan now provides the voice for the main squid and the series itself even called attention to it directly with the premiere episode (before moving on not long after). Squidbillies Season 13 will be ten episodes in total, and will be premiering two new episodes a week.

The new theme song cover artists for the season include the likes of Willie Nelson, Amanda Shires, Sturgill Simpson, and more. If you wanted to catch up with the series before its final season ends, you can now find all 12 previous seasons of Squidbillies now streaming on HBO Max. But what do you think of Squidbillies getting an official Early Cuyler statue like this? Are you sad to see the series coming to an end soon?

What are some of your favorite episodes from over the years? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!