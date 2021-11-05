Squidbillies Shares Sneak Peek at Final Season Premiere

Adult Swim has shared a sneak peek at the premiere of Squidbillies‘ 13th and final season! The Adult Swim animated series has been preparing for the end for quite some time, but recently got a lot more attention of the production behind the scenes as the former voice behind Early Cuyler had been fired following some notable comments made on social media. This had fans wondering even more about the status of Squidbillies Season 13 as Adult Swim had been playing coy about who would be the one replacing the Early Cuyler star for the final run of the series.

Season 13 of Squidbillies will be officially making its debut on Adult Swim on Sunday, November 7th at midnight (in EST), and with its official debut so near, Adult Swim has dropped a sneak peek on the first new episode. This first look at the premiere showcases what Rusty Cuyler is up to this next season as he’s struggling with his new job of being a gravedigger. But the biggest sneak peek is the full reveal of Willie Nelson’s cover of the Squidbillies’ theme song, and you can find both videos below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Adult Swim might have been playing coy about the new voice behind Early Cuyler in the series before (and even slips a joke in about it during the opening credits for the final season’s premiere), they had revealed that auditions for the role had begun. Not only that, but shortly before the premiere Adult Swim has confirmed that Tracy Morgan will be replacing Stuart Baker as the new voice of Early Cuyler in the final season (but is unfortunately not featured in the sneak peek video).

Adult Swim has confirmed that Squidbillies Season 13 will be ten episodes in total, and will be premiering two new episodes a week following its premiere later this week. Willie Nelson is only one of the artists being touted for theme song covers this season alongside the likes of Amanda Shires, Sturgill Simpson, and more. If you wanted to catch up with the series before its final season premiere, you can now find all 12 previous seasons of Squidbillies now streaming on HBO Max.

What do you think of these first looks into Squidbillies 13th and final season?