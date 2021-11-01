Tracy Morgan to Star in Squidbillies for Final Season

Tracy Morgan joins Squidbillies for its 13th and final season with Adult Swim as the new voice of Early Cuyler! The 13th and final season of the Adult Swim animated series has been in development for the last couple of years as the team behind the series was getting ready to bring the run to an end, but the series got a lot negative attention due to some remarks made by the former voice behind Early Cuyler in the series that ultimately led to their firing. Thus fans have been wondering who would be the voice behind Early in the new season.

Adult Swim had been playing coy with this as well as they had yet to reveal who would be the new voice of Early even with the debut of the first trailer for the final season. With the new season getting ready for its premiere later this week, Adult Swim has released a new promo confirming that Tracy Morgan (The Last O.G., 30 Rock and much more) is actually going to be providing the voice behind Early. You can check it out in the video below to get an idea of what Morgan will be bringing to the role for the final season:

Squidbillies Season 13 will be premiering on Adult Swim this Sunday, November 7th at midnight (EST). There will be ten episodes in total, and two episodes will be airing a week. Adult Swim had previously teased that the search for Early’s new voice actor was underway, and that is the main joke of this newest promo that sees famous voices from the network such as George Lowe, Dave Willis, Spencer Grammer, and Steve Blum “auditioning” for the role before it ultimately went to Tracy Morgan.

The final season is also touting new covers of its theme song from artists such as Willie Nelson, Amanda Shires, Sturgill Simpson, and more. If you wanted to check out the previous 12 seasons of the series (with over 100 episodes under its belt), you can now find Squidbillies streaming with the Adult Swim hub on HBO Max. But what do you think? How do you feel about Tracy Morgan joining the cast as the new voice of Early for the final season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!