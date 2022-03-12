The Mandalorian Season 3 Rumor Hints at Major Star Wars Villain’s Return

Lucasfilm is pulling out all the stops for the third season of The Mandalorian. Not only is the series introducing some major changes to Baby Yoda, but the show may also be bringing back a group of villains of the franchise’s sequel trilogy. Early spoilers up ahead for the third outing of the hit Disney+ show! Proceed with caution if you’re hoping to avoid any and all spoilers.

As it turns out, it looks like the First Order’s Praetorian Guard could be making a comeback. Star Wars scooper Making Star Wars says it heard the Guard was making a return in a scene where Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) fights them aboard a ship. The scoop also says Mando bumps into a group of new antagonists that looks like the red Sith Troopers, but here, they have Mandalorian-shaped helmets. Making Star Wars even has photos from the set of The Mandalorian corroborating the scoop.

“In The Rise of Skywalker, we have new troopers that are completely different in design,” Rise of Skywalker director JJ Abrams previously said of Sith Troopers. “The materials, the color, the lines…there is something about the aesthetic of it that just felt absolutely right. I cannot wait for people to see the work that everyone’s done.”

“Like everybody else, I had no idea what the title was,” Ian McDiarmid added shortly after the trailer was released. “They did let me into a secret that the Emperor might be laughing, but I have to tell you that that particular laugh was not specially recorded, they found it somewhere, probably from one of the movies or the digital vault or maybe George’s iPhone, I don’t know.”

“What I liked about it, though, that’s why I think it is a real tease, I mean, the new title, [The Rise of Skywalker] is wonderful, and then, from the past, maybe from Hell, a laugh that comes,” McDiarmid continued. “Which sort of implies, ‘Yeah, right.’ In other words, ‘Skywalkers? Rising? I don’t think so.’”

