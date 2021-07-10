Star Wars Visions: How Does The Series Play Into The Story Of The Franchise?

A killer roster of studios has assembled to take Star Wars into a world that it has never seen before, specifically the medium that is anime with the upcoming Disney+ series of Star Wars Visions, which revealed its first details at this year's Anime Expo. While most of the tales seemingly won't be directly linked to the story of Luke Skywalker, Rey, and the forces they fought against in both the Empire and the First Order, there is one story that will take the opportunity to dive into a very recognizable area of a galaxy far, far away.

The studios that will be involved in the upcoming project include the likes of Production IG, Kamikaze Douga, Kinema Citrus, and Science Saru to name a few. Specifically, however, the story that we know will be a part of the story of Luke Skywalker and the Jedi and Sith that followed him is Studio Colorido's tale known as Tatooine Rhapsody. While we don't know all the specifics for this upcoming tale, it has been touted as a "rock opera" that will see a band of young musicians form on the sand planet, giving the series the chance to introduce some classic characters such as Jabba the Hutt and Boba Fett.

(Photo: Disney)

While this isn't to say that some of these other shorts can take place during the same time period, none were mentioned as such, with many of the designs giving us far different takes on the Jedi and Sith aesthetics that the universe created by George Lucas is known for.

During the panel for the big reveal during this year's Anime Expo, Executive Producer James Waugh went into detail about how the different anime creators weren't constrained by one timeline for their respective stories:

"We really wanted to give these creators a wide creative berth to explore all the imaginative potential of the Star Wars galaxy through the unique lens of anime. We realized we wanted these to be as authentic as possible to the studios and creators who are making them, made through their unique process, in a medium they’re such experts at. So the idea was, this is their vision riffing off all the elements of the Star Wars galaxy that inspired them — hopefully to make a really incredible anthology series, unlike anything we’ve seen before in the Star Wars galaxy.”

