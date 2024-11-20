Star Wars Visions Season 3 Announced With Blockbuster Anime Studios Attached

The groundbreaking animated anthology series Star Wars: Visions is officially returning for a third season on Disney+, with Lucasfilm announcing an impressive roster of animation studios that will bring their unique vision to the galaxy far, far away. The series returns to its Season 1 roots by featuring exclusively Japanese studios instead of keeping the worldwide diversity of Season 2.

Like the two previous seasons of the beloved anime show, Season 3 of Star Wars: Visions will have nine episodes. Following the series’ tradition, each short story is produced by different animation studios, who get free rein to bring their unique vision to the Star Wars universe. In the case of Season 3, anime fans have plenty of reason to be excited, as one of the episodes is being created by David Production, the studio behind the fan-favorite JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Also known for Cells at Work! and Fire Force, David Production has a knack for dynamic action sequences that will be put to good use in Star Wars: Visions — we can already imagine the breathtaking lightsaber duels David Production can come up with.

Polygon Pictures, a pioneer in 3D animation, has demonstrated its technical prowess through works like Knights of Sidonia, Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy, and their contributions to Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Resistance. So, they will be back home for Star Wars: Visions. Another studio joining Season 3 is WIT Studio, which has established itself as an industry powerhouse through its work on critically acclaimed series like Attack on Titan‘s first three seasons, Spy x Family, and Vinland Saga.

Project Studio Q and ANIMA round out the new studios. As a Mexico-based studio, ANIMA is the outlier of the list, although its episode is co-produced by the Japanese company Kamikaze Douga. ANIMA is best known for Legend Quest (Las Leyendas), Netflix’s first animated series developed in Latin America. As for Project Studio Q, they specialize in 3D animation and have contributed to projects such as Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time.

Star Wars: Visions Season 3 Brings Back Heavy Hitters From Previous Seasons

Among the studios chosen to helm the nine shorts of Star Wars: Visions Season 3, there are four returning champions: Kamikaze Douga, Kinema citrus Co., Production I.G, and TRIGGER. Kamikaze Douga was behind “The Duel” in Season 1, a breathtaking black-and-white short that mixes Star Wars mythos with samurai traditions. Production I.G is also getting a new episode after “The Ninth Jedi,” a 22-minute epic that follows the daughter of a lightsaber-smith in a future era where Jedi are nearly extinct.

Other returning studios are Kinema Citrus (“The Twins”) and TRIGGER (“The Village Bride”). It’s still unknown if the studios will make sequels for their beloved shorts or if they are offering brand-new stories.

Star Wars: Visions has consistently pushed the boundaries of Star Wars storytelling since its debut in September 2021. The anthology format has allowed creators to explore the franchise’s rich mythology through different cultural and artistic lenses without the weight of canon to push them down. The result is short stories that maintain Star Wars‘s core themes and emotional impact while offering unique takes on the saga.

This approach has proven successful, with previous seasons receiving critical acclaim and prestigious awards, including an Emmy Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation.

Star Wars: Visions Season 3 will jump to lightspeed on Disney+ in 2025.