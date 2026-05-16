7 Video Game Anime Adaptations You Should Watch Next (& Where to Find Them)

Video games turned into anime used to be some of the more frowned upon anime adaptations, but that’s really changed in the last few years. Not only are the original creators behind certain video game projects more closely involved with their adaptations, but there is also a lot of care and backing put behind making sure each one hits its mark. If you’re looking for some fun examples of video games turned into great anime shows, thankfully there are quite a few to choose from.

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When it comes to checking out new video game anime, there are all sorts of options you can look into. There are not only a ton of recent shows that make for great options, but there also a few classic anime shows that you should go back and check out too. Read on for seven video game anime adaptations you should look into next.

Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

7). Sonic X

Where to Watch: Hulu, Disney+, Pluto TV, Tubi, Netflix, Prime Video

Sonic the Hedgehog might be currently taking over the big screen with a massively popular trilogy of films (with a fourth now in the works), but Sonic has always had luck when it comes to the small screen. We’ve gotten all sorts of great animated series for the Sonic franchise over the years, but one that still sticks with fans after all this time is Sonic X. The anime series took a more action focused take on Sonic and his friends from the later generations of the video game franchise, and still holds up very well after all these years. It’s also got one banger of an opening theme that puts you in the mood perfectly.

Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

6). Monster Rancher

Where to Watch: Tubi, Pluto TV, Prime Video

Really digging into the archives for video game adaptations too, Monster Rancher is another great example. This monster collecting series hasn’t had a mainline entry for over 20 years at this point, and it’s the same for its anime releases. But it’s gotten buried by compatriots like Pokémon and Digimon around the same time. This series offers much deeper of an adventure story with lots of cool monster designs that don’t immediately scream “mascot” at first. That might be why it’s not as fondly remembered as the others, but you should go back and see what made this one so great.

Courtesy of Netflix

5). Pokémon Concierge

Where to Watch: Netflix

If you’re talking about monster collecting video games, you absolutely have to mention the Pokémon anime at some point. But while it’s easy to recommend any of the mainline Pokémon anime releases to fans that you can watch at the moment, Pokémon Concierge offers a whole new take on the franchise that falls in more with relaxed hits like Pokémon Pokopia. This stop-motion anime series only has a few episodes, but follows a concierge at a special hotel as she works with the Pokémon at the result. It’s super cute, and probably the most adorable show in the Pokémon library overall. It might have gone under your radar before now.

Courtesy of White Fox

4). Steins;Gate

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Steins;Gate is an absolute classic that’s held in high regard by fans as one of the best anime shows of all time, so it might surprise you to find out that it’s an adaptation of a visual novel game. The original game was the second entry in a wider franchise known as the Science Adventure series, and told a time travel story with multiple potential endings. The anime manages to take the best elements from each of these potential scenarios and offers one complete story that feels like a full package. It all hits incredibly well even after all these years later, so make sure to scratch this one off your list if you haven’t yet.

Courtesy of Netflix

3). Devil May Cry

Where to Watch: Netflix

As you’ll see on this list, Netflix has really invested their platform in bringing video game franchises to life through anime and Devil May Cry is one of the newer examples of this. Recently hitting the streaming service with a second season, the Adi Shankar led vision of the original Capcom games do change quite a lot from the source material. But offering a whole new kind of experience as a result (fueled by 2000s nuMetal), Devil May Cry makes for a very fun kind of anime that fans can jump into without much experience with the original games. You don’t need that much knowledge going in to still have a fun time with this one.

Courtesy of Netflix

2). Castlevania

Where to Watch: Netflix

Shankar also helped to develop Netflix’s most full video game adaptation to date with Castlevania. Highlighting Konami’s long running franchise, there’s four seasons of a great show here as it focuses on three characters who build a close dynamic with one another over the course of its run. It’s such a great series because you don’t need to know anything about the video games to enjoy the show, but also takes inspiration from various eras of the franchises to offer its own take on it all. It feels original, yet faithful to the games. It’s such a breath of fresh air.

Netflix

1). Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Where to Watch: Netflix

But when it comes to great video game anime, and those offerings on Netflix, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners absolutely can’t be beat. Inspired by the world of Cyberpunk 2077, it isn’t a direct adaptation of the video game ideas but instead uses them to tell a tragic new story within this world. That’s what helps to elevate to a whole new plane as this series tells a single condensed story with conclusions for all of its characters. It’s a bummer with lots of great animated sequences, and is just dripping with style. So if there’s one video game anime you see on this list, make sure it’s this one.

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