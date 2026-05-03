New Street Fighter Anime Announced Just in Time for the Movie

Street Fighter is hitting , but first it’s coming to the world of anime in a surprising way with a new show giving it the spotlight. It’s been a great time to be a Street Fighter fan as not only is Street Fighter 6 continuing to get promising new updates with new DLC character additions, but the franchise is making another attempt at going live-action with a new movie hitting the big screen later this Fall. But there’s still much more to keep an eye out for.

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Eri Ejima’s Young Ladies Don’t Play Fighting Games follows a duo of young girls who get into a prestigious academy, but secretly love to play Street Fighter despite the fact it had been banned by the school. This new anime series will be making its debut later this Summer, and features Street Fighter 6 at the center of the action as the main game that the two are playing (and hoping to win a major tournament with). You can check out the new trailer and poster for the upcoming Street Fighter focused anime below.

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Young Ladies Don’t Play Fighting Games will be making its debut on July 7th as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm any international release plans as of the time of this writing. Shota Ihata is directing the new series for diomedéa with Wataru Watari handling the scripts. Mayuko Matsumoto will be handling the character designs, Kana Hashiguchi will be composing the music, and Hanabie will be providing the opening theme song titled, “Inochi Mijikashi Taisuru Otomeyo.” It’s even getting a boost from real-life professional fighting game players too.

Kadokawa’s own FAV gaming team helped with the Street Fighter 6 footage seen in the new anime, so it’s going to be the real deal. On top of this, Aru, a notable e-sports professional, joins the anime as its commentator Flamberge. He’ll be featured in the voice cast alongside the also revealed additions of Ikumi Hasegawa as Aya Mitsuki, Kana Ichinose as Mio Yorue, Sayaka Senbongi as Yu Inui, Shino Shimoji as Tamaki Ichinose, and Maria Naganawa as Arisa Fujimiya. With this anime being akin to other shows like Hi-Score Girl, the use of real gameplay is going to go a long way.

Courtesy of Kadokawa

Street Fighter Movie Coming to Theaters in October 2026

Image via Paramount

As for the new Street Fighter movie, it’s currently scheduled to hit theaters on October 16th. Directed by Kitao Sakurai, the film is taking a nostalgic approach for the franchise by taking place in the early 1990s and following a down on his luck Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) who gets recruited to join a second World Warrior Tournament by his long time friend and rival Ryu (Andrew Koji). Seemingly to be inspired the most by Street Fighter II, we’ll see a bunch of classic fighters brought to life.

Produced by Legendary Pictures and Capcom, the cast for Street Fighter is certainly the wildest aspect of the new movie. Joining Centineo and Koji are the likes of Callina Liang as Chun-Li, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i as Akuma, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Mel Jarnson as Cammy, Orville Peck as Vega, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog, and more.

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