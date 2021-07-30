Street Fighter's Ultra Rare Anime Has Been Subbed

Capcom's Street Fighter franchise has easily become one of the biggest fighting game series in the world of video games, so it's no surprise that the battles of Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, and their fellow world warriors has ventured into the world of anime, with an "ultra-rare" anime installment being revealed. Over the course of the series history, which has stretched for decades, we've seen a number of animated movies, original video animations, and even a Saturday Morning Cartoon show spawned from the Capcom title, but this unearthed anime adventure might take the cake for one of the strangest entries to date.

The anime short in question was titled Street Fighter II: Return to the Fujiwara Capital, which saw Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, and E Honda actually traveling through time to explore the real-life capital city of Japan. The animated feature doesn't focus on fighting, which was the case with a number of anime entries in the franchise, but rather was a platform for Japan to highlight their capital city in Fujiwara, through the eyes of some of the most popular characters in the Street Fighter franchise. While the last time that Street Fighter dived into the world of anime was with Street Fighter IV: The Ties That Bind in 2009, it's a safe bet that we'll see more of the world warriors in the medium down the line.

(Photo: Capcom)

Currently, it doesn't seem as if Capcom is expanding the world of Street Fighter any time soon, with no official confirmation, or rumors, that the video game company will be diving into a Part Six. Needless to say, the fighting game community is crossing its fingers that the story of Ryu and his friends will continue far into the future.

The world of video games and anime has created a number of projects together, with perhaps the biggest example being Pokemon, which has become the most popular anime franchise that was spawned from its original appearance on the Nintendo Gameboy decades ago. The likes of Persona, Castlevania, Steins Gate, and Sonic the Hedgehog are just a few of the examples of video games entering the world of anime.

Via Kotaku