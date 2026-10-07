Street Fighter Director Addresses “Round Two” Sequel Possibilities & Title Rumors (Exclusive)

Street Fighter is headed back to movie theaters, and fans are hoping for a much better adaptation than the 1994 film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme. So far, the hype for the film has been growing with every new trailer and clip that’s been released, while individual characters (and the actors playing them) have already been breaking out and going viral on social media for months now. Street Fighter is looking strong as it approaches release day, not to mention in the (faux) showdown with the Mortal Kombat movie franchise.

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If the hype around Street Fighter (2026) translates to the kind of big box office some predict, Capcom, Legendary Pictures and Skydance will have a whole new franchise on their hands. Thre are already rumors circulating that Street Fighter II is being planned, and that there already could be a title for the sequel.

Street Fighter Director Addresses Sequel Plans & Title Rumors

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During the press day for Street Fighter (2026), ComicBook’s Chris Killian had the chance to ask Street Fighter director Kitao Sakurai if he’s already at work on a sequel, and if the rumors are true that the next film would be called Street Fighter: Round Two.

“I can unfortunately not confirm nor deny anything of that nature,” Sakurai said coyly. “But it’s something that we would obviously love to do. I mean, we had such an incredible time making this movie and would love to do more. And so, you know, I think it’s all kind of based off of how you guys and the fans react, and if they love it or not, you know.”

Street Fighter star David Dastmalchian (who plays the villain M. Bison) added his own endorsement, calling out “Round two!” in the style of a Street Fighter game announcer.

Capcom – Skydance – Legendary Pictures

At this point, after six main games and dozens of spinoffs and crossover games, there is no shortage of content and lore for the Street Fighter movie series to mine for sequels or its own set of spinoffs. As of writing this, Skydance-Paramount has acquired Warner Bros., meaning that the Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat movie franchises are now owned by the same studio. So even that kind of franchise crossover is now on the table.

Street Fighter will be in theaters on October 16th. Check out the rest of our interviews over on the ComicBook YouTube page.