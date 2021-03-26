Studio Ghibli's Earwig and the Witch Gets Blu-ray, DVD Release Date

✖

Studio Ghibli is one of the most prolific animation houses in Japan, and its reputation speaks for itself. From Spirited Away to Ponyo, the brand has put out some of the best movies to ever grace the screen. Soon, the company will put out a new project in North America, and a home video date has been secured for Earwig and the Witch.

Earlier today, GKIDS made the announcement that it has found release dates for Earwig and the Witch. The film, which will premiere in North America come February, plans to hit Blu-ray and DVD on April 6. It will be made available digitally on March 23 with help from Shout Factory.

(Photo: Studio Ghibli)

"Earwig and the Witch, the first new release in four years from the legendary Studio Ghibli, will be released on digital platforms on March 23, as well as in both a Limited Edition Steelbook and a Blu-ray +DVD combo on April 6 from GKIDS, with distribution by Shout! Factory," the company announced.

According to the press release, this home video will come complete with bonus features if you buy them physically. Earwig and the Witch will tout a look at its storyboards as well as a behind-the-scenes feature and cast interviews.

If you want to check out Earwig and the Witch before March, the movie will debut in North America on February 3. It will air in select theaters before moving to HBO Max for a simultaneous distribution on February 5. The movie's official synopsis can be read below:

"Growing up in an orphanage in the British countryside, Earwig has no idea that her mother had magical powers. Her life changes dramatically when a strange couple takes her in, and she is forced to live with a selfish witch. As the headstrong young girl sets out to uncover the secrets of her new guardians, she discovers a world of spells and potions, and a mysterious song that may be the key to finding the family she has always wanted."

What do you think about this update? Are you excited to check out Studio Ghibli's new film?