Studio Ghibli's Earwig and the Witch Shares New Stills

Studio Ghibli has shied away from the spotlight for a while now, but it seems the company is ready to reintroduce itself to the world. With Hayao Miyazaki working hard on his next movie, Studio Ghibli is set to push out a different flick this year. Earwig and the Witch is only a few weeks away from its premiere, and some new stills of the movie were just released.

The photos come from Cinema Cafe as the Japanese outlet did a feature on Earwig and the Witch recently. It was there the publication discussed the challenges of making the CG flick, but director Goro Miyazaki did not let his vision waver in the face of obstacles.

(Photo: Studio Ghibli)

(Photo: Studio Ghibli)

You can check out a few new stills above before checking out the rest here. These new still show off an array of colorful characters including the titular heroine Earwig. A slew of other characters is shown including an old man with mean red eyes, a blue-haired witch, and an adorable black cat with green eyes.

Currently, little is known about this Studio Ghibli movie, but fans do know it will debut on December 30 in Japan. Earwig and the Witch will be released as a TV movie, and fans hope it will reach the United States before long. Goro Miyazaki sourced the story from a novel penned by Diana Wynne Jones with Keiko Niwa and Emi Gunji having penned the script.

If you want to know more about Earwig and the Witch, you can read up on Jones' classic story at any time. The story is set in England during the 1990s and follows a young girl named Earwig. The orphan is placed with two strangers after leaving the orphanage, and fans watch as the young girl begins unlocking her powers while she is there.

What do you think of these new stills? Are you excited to check out Earwig and the Witch?