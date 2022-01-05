Studio Ghibli: Hayao Miyazaki Ushers in New Zodiac with New Year’s Sketch

It is no secret that Studio Ghibli has some of the best artists in the world working for it. Still, few of them can match the skill of Hayao Miyazaki, and it is doubtful any ever will. The gifted director is responsible for making some of the greatest animated movies to date, and he is busy working on yet another. But even still, he managed to draw up a sketch in time for the new zodiac to appear.

Over on Twitter, the official Studio Ghibli page shared the sketch done by Miyazaki. As you can see below, the artist drew an adorable picture of a tiger to celebrate the upcoming Chinese zodiac, and fans wouldn’t be mad if Studio Ghibli made a whole short dedicated to the animals.

https://twitter.com/JP_GHIBLI/status/1476931207208206341?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Miyazaki’s tiger is stout and super cute as you can see. Their perky ears, wide eyes, and stubby paws are objectively adorable. And thanks to Twitter, fans can even get a special look at Miyazaki penning the piece. The artist seems so calm and collected drawing the tiger, and it honestly looks like second nature for Miyazaki.

The director was not the only Studio Ghibli icon to celebrate the zodiac. Toshio Suzuki, a producer and studio co-founder, inked his own tiger to hype fans. He went on to tease the big year ahead for Studio Ghibli. After all, Miyazaki is still working on his new film, and the company has big plans to open a theme park in Japan this year. If all goes according to plan, the nature park will open this fall, and it will bring iconic settings from Miyazaki’s films to life. So if you have ever wanted to see a Catbus in real life, well – that will become possible before long!

What do you make of Miyazaki’s take on the Tiger zodiac? Would you like the artist to share little sketches like this more often? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.