Studio Ghibli's How Do You Live Shares First Stills

Thanks to How Do You Live's Theatrical Pamphlet, Ghibli fans are able to see the first official images from the film.

Studio Ghibli's latest film, How Do You Live, is taking a major risk. Billed as the final film from legendary director Hayao Miyazaki, the recent anime movie has already hit theaters in Japan, but the project has yet to yield trailers, posters, or images from its run time, until now. Thanks to Japan releasing booklets/pamphlets to give to theater-goers for the movie's release, we have our first images from the mysterious Ghibli offering that gives us an idea as to the animation style and the characters in it.

Studio Ghibli has made quite the name for itself in the anime world, with many of its animated projects becoming legendary. Since first opening its doors in 1985, movies such as Princess Mononoke, Howl's Moving Castle, Ponyo, My Neighbor Totoro, and Kiki's Delivery Service have given anime fans magical stories implementing stunning animation. When it comes to accolades, there has only been one Ghibli movie that has earned an Academy Award for "Best Animated Picture" in Spirited Away. Since the release of this Oscar-winner, Ghibli has yet to earn the honor once again, though that could change with the arrival of Miyazaki's last film.

How Do You Live/The Boy And The Heron First Images

The final Hayao Miyazaki film has shared its first images in the booklet given to theater-goers in Japan that went to see How Do You Live. While the story itself still has quite a few mysteries when it comes to characters, plot points, and environments, Ghibli's patented animation style is on display in the new images. While the film is based on a popular Japanese novel, Ghibli has gone on record that the movie takes a number of liberties in weaving its own story.

First pictures of Hayao Miyazaki's new movie "The Boy and the Heron" (Studio Ghibli).

Luckily for anime fans in North America, How Do You Live is planning to hit theaters in the West with the running title of "The Boy And The Heron". Looking to cross the seas thanks to GKIDS, a release date has yet to be revealed as to when North American Ghibli fans can expect to see it on the big screen.

