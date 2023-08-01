Studio Ghibli Announces How Do You Live Soundtrack Release

How Do You Live has been billed as the final movie for legendary director Hayao Miyazaki, with Studio Ghibli taking a dynamic marketing campaign in promoting the film. Rather than releasing any trailers for the mysterious movie, Ghibli simply released one poster to hint at the film. How Do You Live has already hit theaters in Japan, aiming to do the same in North America as The Boy And The Heron, but fans will have the opportunity to check out the movie's soundtrack long before it hits the West.

Ghibli has earned its place as one of the premiere anime studios thanks to its countless award-winning films. While only Spirited Away was able to win an Academy Award for Best Animated Picture, perhaps How Do You Live can follow suit with it being the final movie from director Hayao Miyazaki. Unfortunately, Ghibli has been tight-lipped as to when fans in the West can expect the movie to arrive in North American theaters, though it would seem that it will be arriving at some point this year. Many mysteries surround The Boy And The Heron at present, but reviewers that have seen the movie have endorsed the fact that it is another solid entry in Ghibli's resume.

How Do You Live Soundtrack

Ghibli released the news that How Do You Live's soundtrack will be made available to purchase on August 9th later this month. Here's the translated Tweet from the animation studio, "The soundtrack album by Joe Hisaishi, who worked on the music for the movie "How Do You Live?" will be released on August 9th (Wednesday). From today until the release date, we will tell you about Hisaishi-san's music-making process."

Another major Ghibli project has remained in Japan as we speak, as the Studio Ghibli amusement park has shown no signs of making its way to North America. With the likes of Universal Studios Japan having numerous attractions dedicated to the anime world, fans in the West are left wondering if any of these rides will hit North America. Hopefully, Ghibli's success will mean that these real-life attractions will cross the sea for Western anime fans.

Do you think Miyazaki's final film will hit the same heights as Spirited Away? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Studio Ghibli.